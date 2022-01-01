Company Directory
Ad Hoc Salaries

Ad Hoc's salary ranges from $99,960 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $152,434 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ad Hoc. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Product Designer
Median $122K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$102K

Information Technologist (IT)
$100K
Product Manager
Median $125K
Programme Manager
$152K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ad Hoc is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,434. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ad Hoc is $123,500.

