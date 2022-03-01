Company Directory
Acxiom
Acxiom Salaries

Acxiom's salary ranges from $37,185 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $162,185 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acxiom. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $100K

Data Architect

Data Scientist
$112K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Financial Analyst
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.2K
Project Manager
$83.6K
Sales
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acxiom is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acxiom is $105,000.

