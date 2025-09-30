Company Directory
ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Buffalo Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Buffalo Area package at ACV Auctions totals $200K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ACV Auctions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
ACV Auctions
Software Engineering Manager
Buffalo, NY
Total per annum
$200K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at ACV Auctions?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at ACV Auctions in Buffalo Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $295,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACV Auctions for the Software Engineering Manager role in Buffalo Area is $200,000.

Other Resources