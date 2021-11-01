Company Directory
ACV Auctions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ACV Auctions Salaries

ACV Auctions's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $200,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ACV Auctions. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Data Scientist
Median $110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Product Designer
$87.6K
Product Manager
$85.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ACV Auctions is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACV Auctions is $110,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ACV Auctions

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • JLL
  • CoStar Group
  • Sabre
  • Navient
  • See all companies →

Other Resources