The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Activision Blizzard totals $94K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Activision Blizzard's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Activision Blizzard
Product Designer
hidden
Total per annum
$94K
Level
L1
Base salary
$79K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Activision Blizzard?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Activision Blizzard, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Activision Blizzard in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision Blizzard for the Product Designer role in United States is $99,000.

