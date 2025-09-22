The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Activision Blizzard ranges from $148K to $206K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Activision Blizzard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Average Total Compensation
$160K-$194K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$148K$160K$194K$206K
Common Range
Possible Range
At Activision Blizzard, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
What is the highest Product Design Manager salary at Activision Blizzard in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Activision Blizzard in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $206,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Activision Blizzard Product Design Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision Blizzard for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $147,740.