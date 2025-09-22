The average Management Consultant total compensation in United Kingdom at Activision Blizzard ranges from £138K to £188K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Activision Blizzard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Average Total Compensation
£147K-£178K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£138K£147K£178K£188K
Common Range
Possible Range
At Activision Blizzard, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
FAQ
What is the highest Management Consultant salary at Activision Blizzard in United Kingdom?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Activision Blizzard in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £187,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Activision Blizzard Management Consultant employees get paid in United Kingdom?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision Blizzard for the Management Consultant role in United Kingdom is £137,649.