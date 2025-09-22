Company Directory
The average Accountant total compensation in Ireland at Activision Blizzard ranges from €129K to €184K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Activision Blizzard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

€148K - €173K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
€129K€148K€173K€184K
Common Range
Possible Range

€142K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Activision Blizzard, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Accountant na Activision Blizzard in Ireland situa-se numa remuneração total anual de €183,664. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Activision Blizzard para a função de Accountant in Ireland é €128,722.

