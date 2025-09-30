Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at ActiveCampaign ranges from $176K per year for Senior Software Engineer to $180K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $185K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ActiveCampaign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$176K
$163K
$1.7K
$11.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ActiveCampaign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
