Acronis Software Engineer Salaries in Bulgaria

The median Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria package at Acronis totals BGN 92.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Acronis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Acronis
Senior Software Developer
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Total per annum
BGN 92.6K
Level
Senior
Base salary
BGN 92.6K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Acronis?

BGN 277K

Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Acronis in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 141,624. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acronis for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 86,600.

