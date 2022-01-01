Company Directory
Acronis
Acronis Salaries

Acronis's salary ranges from $51,449 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Serbia at the low-end to $132,197 for a Sales in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acronis. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $75.4K
Software Engineer
Median $90.8K
Data Scientist
$51.4K

Information Technologist (IT)
$100K
Project Manager
$79.2K
Sales
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acronis is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,197. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acronis is $84,998.

