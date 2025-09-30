Company Directory
Achievers
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Achievers Product Manager Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Product Manager compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Achievers totals CA$132K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Achievers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Achievers
Product Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$132K
Level
hidden
Base salary
CA$132K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Achievers?

CA$226K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Achievers in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$140,398. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Achievers for the Product Manager role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$131,926.

