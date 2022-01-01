Company Directory
Accedo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Accedo Salaries

Accedo's salary ranges from $32,714 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Hungary at the low-end to $139,887 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accedo. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Human Resources
$93.9K
Management Consultant
$140K
Marketing
$76.2K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Product Designer
$32.7K
Product Manager
$93.3K
Program Manager
$73.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$115K
Solution Architect
$108K
Technical Program Manager
$99.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Accedo er Ledelseskonsulent at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $139,887. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Accedo er $93,897.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accedo

Related Companies

  • Syncron
  • AquaQ Analytics
  • Synectics Solutions
  • Axxess
  • Toshiba
  • See all companies →

Other Resources