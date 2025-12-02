Company Directory
Absa Group
Absa Group Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in South Africa at Absa Group ranges from ZAR 238K to ZAR 340K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Absa Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

$15.6K - $18.2K
South Africa
$13.6K$15.6K$18.2K$19.4K
What are the career levels at Absa Group?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Absa Group in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 339,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Absa Group for the Product Manager role in South Africa is ZAR 238,104.

Other Resources

