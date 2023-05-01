Company Directory
ABC Technologies Salaries

ABC Technologies's salary ranges from $6,983 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $70,139 for a Software Engineering Manager in Japan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABC Technologies. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $7K
Data Scientist
$63.2K
Financial Analyst
$67K

Mechanical Engineer
$47.6K
Programme Manager
$13.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$70.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ABC Technologies is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $70,139. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABC Technologies is $55,412.

