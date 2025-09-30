Company Directory
ABBYY
ABBYY Software Engineer Salaries in Budapest Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Budapest Metropolitan Area package at ABBYY totals HUF 28.19M per year.

ABBYY
Software Engineer
Budapest, BU, Hungary
Total per annum
HUF 28.19M
Level
L3
Base salary
HUF 28.19M
Stock (/yr)
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at ABBYY?

HUF 56.4M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ABBYY in Budapest Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 34,507,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABBYY for the Software Engineer role in Budapest Metropolitan Area is HUF 22,317,081.

Other Resources