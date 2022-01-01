Company Directory
ABBYY
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ABBYY Salaries

ABBYY's salary ranges from $36,116 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Hungary at the low-end to $111,543 for a Software Engineering Manager in Cyprus at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABBYY. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Business Analyst
$93.6K
Corporate Development
$39.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Customer Service
$36.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$36.1K
Marketing
$46.6K
Product Manager
$78.2K
Project Manager
$72.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ABBYY is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABBYY is $72,136.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ABBYY

Related Companies

  • KLDiscovery
  • Civis Analytics
  • eClinicalWorks
  • GoodData
  • BAO Systems
  • See all companies →

Other Resources