Software Engineer compensation in United States at ABB ranges from $90K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $84.5K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $90K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$90K
$80K
$10K
$0
Software Engineer
$84.5K
$84.5K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
