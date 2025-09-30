Software Engineer compensation in Metropoolregio Eindhoven at ABB ranges from €81K per year for Software Engineer to €88.5K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Metropoolregio Eindhoven package totals €84.8K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€81K
€81K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€88.5K
€85.5K
€0
€3K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
