Software Engineer compensation in Italy at ABB ranges from €43.4K per year for Associate Software Engineer to €50.2K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Italy package totals €43.4K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€43.4K
€38K
€0
€5.4K
Software Engineer
€50.2K
€47.9K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
