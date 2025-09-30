Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in Italy at ABB ranges from €43.4K per year for Associate Software Engineer to €50.2K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Italy package totals €43.4K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€43.4K
€38K
€0
€5.4K
Software Engineer
€50.2K
€47.9K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ABB in Italy sits at a yearly total compensation of €60,986. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB for the Software Engineer role in Italy is €43,426.

