Product Designer compensation in Philadelphia Area at ABB totals $94K per year for Product Designer. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***