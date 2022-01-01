Company Directory
ABB
ABB Salaries

ABB's salary ranges from $6,349 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $191,040 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABB. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $82.9K
Hardware Engineer
Median $120K
Product Designer
Median $98K

Data Scientist
Median $39.4K
Financial Analyst
Median $9.3K
Accountant
$53.2K
Business Analyst
$114K
Controls Engineer
$28.6K
Copywriter
$45.2K
Customer Service
$6.3K
Marketing
$17.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$63.5K
Product Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$154K
Sales
$86.8K
Sales Engineer
$50.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$32.5K
Solution Architect
$191K
Technical Program Manager
$76.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ABB is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB is $63,528.

