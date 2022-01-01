AARP Salaries

Company Directory
AARP's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $201,000 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AARP. Last updated: 9/7/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Business Analyst
Median $118K
Marketing
Median $123K

Data Analyst
$99K
Data Scientist
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$52.3K
Product Designer
$201K
Project Manager
$121K
Solution Architect
$72.5K
