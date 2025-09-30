Company Directory
84.51˚
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Seattle Area

84.51˚ Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at 84.51˚ totals $177K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 84.51˚'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
84.51˚
Data Scientist
Seattle, WA
Total per annum
$177K
Level
L5
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17K
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
11 Years
What are the career levels at 84.51˚?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at 84.51˚ in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 84.51˚ for the Data Scientist role in Greater Seattle Area is $164,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 84.51˚

Related Companies

  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • See all companies →

Other Resources