84.51˚ Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Chicago Area package at 84.51˚ totals $138K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 84.51˚'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
84.51˚
Senior Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Total per annum
$138K
Level
G2
Base salary
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12.5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at 84.51˚?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at 84.51˚ in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $179,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 84.51˚ for the Data Scientist role in Greater Chicago Area is $136,700.

Other Resources