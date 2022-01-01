Company Directory
84.51˚
84.51˚ Salaries

84.51˚'s salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $252,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 84.51˚. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $123K
Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Research Scientist

Sales
Median $105K

Product Manager
Median $252K
Marketing Operations
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
FAQ

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos 84.51˚ er Produktleder med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $252,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos 84.51˚ er $131,600.

Other Resources