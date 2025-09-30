Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at 7-Eleven ranges from $136K per year for Software Engineer II to $171K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $156K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 7-Eleven's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
