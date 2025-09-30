Product Manager compensation in Greater Dallas Area at 7-Eleven ranges from $179K per year for Senior Product Manager to $190K per year for Lead Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $178K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 7-Eleven's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$179K
$160K
$0
$19K
Lead Product Manager
$190K
$167K
$0
$22.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
