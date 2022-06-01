Company Directory
66degrees
66degrees Salaries

66degrees's salary ranges from $131,340 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $250,848 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 66degrees. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $138K
Data Scientist
$181K
Product Designer
$131K

Project Manager
$181K
Sales
$229K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Solution Architect
$251K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en 66degrees es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $250,848. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en 66degrees es $180,746.

