The average Technical Writer total compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $43.7K to $60.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025
Average Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
100 %
YR 3
At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
