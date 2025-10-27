Company Directory
3M
3M Technical Program Manager Salaries

Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 31.06M - CRC 37.62M
Costa Rica
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 28.64MCRC 31.06MCRC 37.62MCRC 40.03M
Common Range
Possible Range

Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at 3M in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 40,031,074. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M for the Technical Program Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 28,642,924.

Other Resources