3M Sales Salaries

Last updated: 10/27/2025

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at 3M in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$158,932. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M for the Sales role in Canada is CA$158,932.

