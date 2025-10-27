3M Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $121K per year for T2 to $95K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $96.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 Project Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T2 Advanced Project Manager $121K $120K $0 $750 T3 Senior Project Manager $95K $90K $0 $5K T4 Specialist Project Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 0 % YR 1 0 % YR 2 100 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 0.00 % annually )

0 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 0.00 % annually )

100 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 100.00 % annually ) You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award. 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.30 % annually ) You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

What's the vesting schedule at 3M ?

