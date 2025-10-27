Product Manager compensation in India at 3M totals ₹8.16M per year for T3. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
100 %
YR 3
At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.