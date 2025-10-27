Company Directory
Product Manager compensation in India at 3M totals ₹8.16M per year for T3. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.72M - ₹2.01M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.5M₹1.72M₹2.01M₹2.14M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
Advanced Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
Senior Product Manager
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
Specialist Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Compare Levels

Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at 3M in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,159,106. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M for the Product Manager role in India is ₹1,496,373.

