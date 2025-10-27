3M Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $78.6K per year for T1 to $145K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $88.6K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 Mechanical Engineer $78.6K $77.4K $0 $1.3K T2 Advanced Mechanical Engineer $97.8K $95.3K $0 $2.5K T3 Senior Mechanical Engineer $122K $115K $0 $7.1K T4 Specialist Mechanical Engineer $145K $141K $0 $4.4K View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 0 % YR 1 0 % YR 2 100 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 0.00 % annually )

0 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 0.00 % annually )

100 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 100.00 % annually ) You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award. 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.30 % annually ) You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

