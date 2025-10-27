Company Directory
3M
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

3M Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $78.6K per year for T1 to $145K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $88.6K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Mechanical Engineer
$78.6K
$77.4K
$0
$1.3K
T2
Advanced Mechanical Engineer
$97.8K
$95.3K
$0
$2.5K
T3
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$122K
$115K
$0
$7.1K
T4
Specialist Mechanical Engineer
$145K
$141K
$0
$4.4K
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at 3M in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $145,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $110,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 3M

Related Companies

  • Caterpillar
  • Raven Industries
  • Canon
  • Emerson
  • Baxter International
  • See all companies →

Other Resources