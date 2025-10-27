Stock Type

RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

0 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 0.00 % annually )

0 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 0.00 % annually )

100 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 100.00 % annually )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.