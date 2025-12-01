Company Directory
3D Systems
3D Systems Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at 3D Systems ranges from $75K to $107K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3D Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$84.9K - $96.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$75K$84.9K$96.7K$107K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at 3D Systems?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at 3D Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $106,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3D Systems for the Sales role in United States is $74,999.

