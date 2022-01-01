Company Directory
2U
2U Salaries

2U's salary ranges from $64,631 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $295,764 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 2U. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Median $133K
Business Analyst
$123K

Data Analyst
$86.1K
Data Scientist
$199K
Financial Analyst
$296K
Human Resources
$127K
Marketing
$150K
Marketing Operations
$103K
Product Designer
$80.9K
Programme Manager
$92.2K
Project Manager
$64.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$144K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
UX Researcher
$216K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 2U is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 2U is $130,066.

