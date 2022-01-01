Company Directory
23andMe
Work Here? Claim Your Company

23andMe Salaries

23andMe's salary ranges from $48,634 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $305,520 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 23andMe. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Program Manager
Median $170K
Data Scientist
Median $160K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Business Analyst
$181K
Data Analyst
$147K
Financial Analyst
$175K
Marketing
$306K
Product Designer
$48.6K
Recruiter
$242K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
UX Researcher
$173K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Най-високо платената позиция в 23andMe е Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $305,520. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в 23andMe е $177,761.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 23andMe

Related Companies

  • Allbirds
  • Tesla
  • Comcast
  • Electronic Arts
  • AT&T
  • See all companies →

Other Resources