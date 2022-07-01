1WorldSync Salaries

Company Directory
1WorldSync's salary ranges from $7,568 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in Russia at the low-end to $140,700 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1WorldSync. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Graphic Designer
$7.6K
Product Designer
$29.6K
Revenue Operations
$74.5K

Software Engineer
$141K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 1WorldSync is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1WorldSync is $52,005.

