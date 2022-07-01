1QBit Salaries

Company Directory
1QBit's salary ranges from $64,264 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $149,250 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1QBit. Last updated: 8/10/2025

Data Scientist
$118K
Software Engineer
$64.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$149K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 1QBit is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1QBit is $117,677.

