1mg
1mg Salaries

1mg's salary ranges from $16,777 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $67,135 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1mg. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $16.8K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $63.5K
Product Designer
$20.3K

Product Manager
$67.1K
Programme Manager
$42.9K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 1mg is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $67,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1mg is $36,319.

