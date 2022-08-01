Company Directory
17LIVE
17LIVE Salaries

17LIVE's salary ranges from $32,536 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $63,680 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 17LIVE. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $39K

iOS Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$32.5K
Data Analyst
$40.5K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Data Scientist
$50.8K
Product Designer
$63.7K
Product Manager
$41.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$58.1K
Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v 17LIVE je Produktový dizajnér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $63,680. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v 17LIVE je $41,479.

