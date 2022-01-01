Company Directory
15Five
15Five Salaries

15Five's salary ranges from $133,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 15Five. Last updated: 8/27/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $143K
Product Manager
Median $133K
Product Design Manager
$181K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 15Five, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 15Five is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 15Five is $143,400.

