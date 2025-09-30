Company Directory
10x Banking
10x Banking Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at 10x Banking totals £86.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 10x Banking's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
10x Banking
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£86.8K
Level
Senior
Base salary
£86.8K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at 10x Banking?

£121K

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Engineer en 10x Banking in Greater London Area tiene una compensación total anual de £116,303. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en 10x Banking para el puesto de Software Engineer in Greater London Area es £86,803.

Other Resources