1010data Salaries

1010data's salary ranges from $105,023 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $263,160 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1010data. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$105K
Data Scientist
$114K
Software Engineer
Median $125K

Software Engineering Manager
$263K
Solution Architect
$132K
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en 1010data es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $263,160. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 1010data es $125,000.

