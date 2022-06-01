Company Directory
1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Salaries

1-800-FLOWERS.COM's salary ranges from $21,142 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Turkey at the low-end to $70,350 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Marketing
$61.3K
Marketing Operations
$70.4K
Software Engineer
$21.1K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $70,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is $61,305.

