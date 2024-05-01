MediaMarktSaturn Salaries

Company Directory
MediaMarktSaturn's salary ranges from $6,997 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Turkey at the low-end to $136,923 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MediaMarktSaturn. Last updated: 7/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $88.2K

Data Engineer

Accountant
$41.5K
Data Scientist
$68.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$41.1K
Sales
$7K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MediaMarktSaturn is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,923. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaMarktSaturn is $68,902.

