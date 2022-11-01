Company Directory
MediaKind
MediaKind Salaries

MediaKind's salary ranges from $48,019 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $402,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MediaKind. Last updated: 7/24/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$179K
Sales
$402K
Software Engineer
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Solution Architect
$48K
Technical Program Manager
$70.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MediaKind is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaKind is $179,100.

