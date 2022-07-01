MediaAlpha Salaries

Company Directory
MediaAlpha's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $228,135 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MediaAlpha. Last updated: 7/24/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$184K
Sales
$84.6K
Software Engineer
$228K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
Technical Program Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MediaAlpha is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaAlpha is $156,475.

